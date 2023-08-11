Today's 'Wordle' #783 Answer, Clues and Tips for Friday, August 11 Game

While some players continue to brag about how easy they find the Wordle puzzles, every now and again the brainteaser offers a satisfying challenge.

The issue remains that a poor start to the puzzle can stop the fun and turn the game into a frustrating nightmare.

Don't worry though, Newsweek is here with some tips to help you conquer the word-based game if today's challenge has stumped you so far.

Wordle, which has proven popular across the world, asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about how crucial a good strategy can be.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #783, Tips for Friday, August 11

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "holds" as a starting words as it will reveal two green tiles and one yellow tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Friday's answer is a noun.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "An expression or gesture of greeting—used interjectionally in greeting, in answering the telephone, or to express surprise."

'Wordle' #783, Answer for Friday, August 11

The answer to today's puzzle is "hello."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.