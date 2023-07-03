'Wordle' Today #744 Hints, Tips and Answer for Monday, July 3 Game

While solving the addictive Wordle puzzle can regularly be satisfying, occasionally the brainteaser can be more challenging than we would like to let on.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to give you some tips and tricks to ensure Monday's puzzle doesn't trip you up.

The game was created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle and originally had humble beginnings. Wardle developed the puzzle game during the pandemic lockdown as something for he and his partner to enjoy.

The game's simple pick-up-and-play element soon earned it a host of new fans and the number of players grew from a few dozen to millions in just a few months.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has the latest tips on how to solve Monday's challenge. Getty

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

While the rules are straightforward, a poor start to the puzzle can quickly result in failure.

Erhan Aslan, a teacher of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek about the importance of a good strategy.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #744, Tips for Monday, July 3

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "water" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends in the letter "l."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "An establishment that provides lodging and usually meals, entertainment and various personal services for the public."

'Wordle' #744, Answer for Monday, July 3

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "hotel."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.