Today's 'Wordle' #738 Clues, Answer and Tips for Tuesday, June 27 Game

Wordle has remarkably humble origins considering its massive popularity across the English-speaking world.

The word-based puzzle was developed by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus lockdown as he wanted a simple game for him and his partner to enjoy.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores. In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum, though the game remains free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve Tuesday's puzzle. Getty

For players the game can be a fun morning challenge or a frustrating nightmare. The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

While everyone has their own techniques for solving the problem, some days the same sure-thing strategy you have stood by could result in you failing to crack the addictive daily game.

If you find your usual strategies for solving the puzzle aren't working, check out Newsweek's tips to keep your streak alive.

'Wordle' 738, Tips for Tuesday, June 27

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains three vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "water" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends with the letter "t."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer. One definition defines the word as "reasonably close to something." It also defines the word as: "on the verge of"—usually used with "be" and a following infinitive.

'Wordle' #738, Answer for Tuesday, June 27

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "about."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.