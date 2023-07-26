'Wordle' today #767 hints, clues and answer for Wednesday, July 26 challenge

Despite Wordle's popularity, the puzzle can still stump the very best players. Don't fret if you're one of them, Newsweek is here to offer a helping hand for Wednesday's puzzle.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand but what can often be a fun brainteaser can quickly turn into a frustrating challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer. Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek, the game's creator, New York-based programmer Josh Wardle, explained the reasoning behind the game's structure.

Someone plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help on how to solve today's "Wordle" puzzle. Getty

In January 2022, he told Newsweek: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #767, Tips for Wednesday, July 26

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "prays" as a starting word as it will give you one yellow tile and a green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer ends with the letter "t."

Hint #5: Everyone has one of these.

'Wordle' #767, Answer for Wednesday, July 26

The answer to today's puzzle is "heart."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: a hollow muscular organ of vertebrate animals that by its rhythmic contraction acts as a force pump maintaining the circulation of the blood

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.