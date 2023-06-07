Today's 'Wordle' #718 Answer, Hints and Clues for Wednesday, June 7 Puzzle

Despite Wordle's continued popularity, the brainteaser can still stump the best and brightest addicted to the puzzle game.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to help with Wednesday's puzzle if you have struggled so far.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter isn't in the word at all.

Many players have devised their own strategy that they swear by, while others will freestyle their attempts completely. When tackling the puzzle, it can be beneficial to be adaptable and consider new strategies.

Creator Josh Wardle spoke to Newsweek in January 2022 and explained how he was able to find that "ideal sweet spot" for the game, which has stormed the English-speaking world.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said.

"That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #718, Tips for Wednesday, June 7

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "strap" as a starting word as it will reveal three yellow tiles including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer rhymes with "procrastinator"

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer, when used informally, as: "A person who actively and aggressively criticizes and disparages something or someone.

'Wordle' #718, Answer for Wednesday, June 7

The answer for Wednesday's puzzle is "hater."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.