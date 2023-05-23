'Wordle' #703, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, May 23 Brainteaser

Despite Wordle's popularity, the puzzle can still stump the most competent and consistent of players. Thankfully, Newsweek is here to help with Tuesday's puzzle if you have struggled so far.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand but what can often be a fun brainteaser can quickly turn into a frustrating challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer. Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's brainteaser if you have been stumped so far. Getty

The game creator, Josh Wardle, spoke to Newsweek in January 2022 and explained how he decided on the rules for the game.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #703, Tips for Tuesday, May 23

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Today's answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "clone" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles at the beginning of the word as well as the vowel in the answer.

Hint #4: The Wordle #703 answer rhymes with the word "berserk."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's answer including: "an official responsible (as to a government agency) for correspondence, records, and accounts. Vested with specific powers or authority.

'Wordle' #703, Answer for Tuesday, May 23

The answer for today's puzzle is "clerk."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or alternative word puzzles such as Typchondria or Spellspire instead.