Today's 'Wordle' #704 Answer, Hints and Clues for Wednesday, May 24 Game

Despite being created during the coronavirus lockdown by New York based software engineer Josh Wardle, the Wordle brainteaser remains as popular as ever.

The addictive game can be a satisfying challenge for some or a frustrating nightmare for others. Thankfully, Newsweek is here to give you the latest tips and tricks for today's puzzle in order for you to keep that consecutive streak alive.

The game's premise is relatively simple to understand as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve Wednesday's puzzle. Getty

When tackling the puzzle, it is best to be adaptable and consider new strategies. For instance, trying to find the right vowels may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "Fuzzy."

Wardle has previously outlined his own strategy for tackling the brainteaser and said he likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as possible.

Wardle has also spoken to Newsweek about his surprise at the game's popularity in New Zealand before its international success.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first...

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

'Wordle' 704, Tips for Wednesday, May 24

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Today's answer contain two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "fruit" as a starting word as it will reveal three yellow tiles including one of the needed vowels for the answer.

Hint #4: The first letter of the Wordle answer starts with a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster defines today's Wordle answer as: "To send forth as a sound or to give public expression to: express in words."

'Wordle' #704, Answer for Wednesday, May 24

The answer for today's puzzle is "utter."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or alternative word puzzles such as Typchondria or Spellspire instead.