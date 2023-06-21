News

'Wordle' Today #732 Hints, Answer and Clues for Tuesday, June 21 Puzzle

While many people are able to breeze through Wordle's daily puzzles easily, now and again even the best of us could use a tip or two.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with its latest guide to ensure you can solve Wednesday's puzzle.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, but what can often be a fun brainteaser can turn into a nightmarish challenge. Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

While everyone has their own techniques for solving the problem, some days the same sure-thing strategy you have stood by could result in you failing to crack the addictive daily game.

The game's developer, Josh Wardle, likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

Whatever your game plan, now and again we could all do with a hint. Check out below for some tips that can help you solve today's game.

'Wordle' #732, Tips for Wednesday, June 21

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "braid" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. For example: "SL," "GL" and "PR."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as "a machine for raising, shifting, and lowering heavy weights by means of a projecting swinging arm or with the hoisting apparatus supported on an overhead track." Today's answer is also a flying animal.

'Wordle' #732, Answer for Wednesday, June 21

The answer for Wednesday's puzzle is "crane."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.

