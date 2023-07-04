Today's 'Wordle' #745, Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, July 4 Puzzle

While many of us have overcome hundreds of Wordle puzzles, every now and again the addictive brainteaser offers up a serious challenge.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to help you keep your streak alive and ensure you conquer Tuesday's puzzle.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in 2022, the game's developer, New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, explained the reasoning behind the its rules.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone. Newsweek has some advice on how to overcome Tuesday's puzzle. Getty

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

"Wordle" #745, Tips for Tuesday, July 4

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains three different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "meter" as a starting word as it will give you three yellow tiles, including one of the vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter "i."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as "arising from anger."

"Wordle" #745, Answer for Tuesday, July 4

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "irate."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.