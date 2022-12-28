Wordle Today #557 Clues, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, December 28 Game

Wordle was first released to the public well over a year ago, in October 2021, yet the viral word game's popularity shows few signs of slacking.

Invented by software designer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy," the rules of Wordle are very simple.

The player has to work out a new five-letter word in six attempts or less. After each guess letters light up, letting you know how close to the answer you are. If a letter goes green it is both in the word and in the place you put it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, while gray tells you it's not in the word at all.

Speaking to Newsweek Claire Childs, a senior lecturer in English Language and Linguistics at the University of York in the U.K., discussed how Wordle became popular throughout the English-speaking world.

She said: "It is perhaps no surprise that Wordle became such a sensation, given that some of the most popular and most enduring puzzles and games are word-based. Crosswords have existed in print for over 100 years and are still popular today—perhaps Wordle will become the equivalent for the digital age?

"What contributes to Wordle's success is its simplicity—the rules are straightforward and it takes relatively little time to do. The fact that there is a new puzzle every day adds to the novelty. Just as we like to discuss TV, films or music with friends/family and on social media, we now enjoy sharing how well (or badly) we did on Wordle that day."

A number of other online puzzles have been inspired at least in part by Wordle, including geography game Worldle and math-based challenge Nerdle.

In January 2022 Wordle was purchased by the New York Times for a seven-figure fee, though it remains free to play.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #557 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, December 28

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #557.

Hint #1: There are two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "oblige" and "compel."

Hint #4: The first and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: The answer is associated with coming under pressure.

'Wordle' #557 Answer for Wednesday, December 28

The answer to today's Wordle is "Impel."

Well, that was a tough one! It may have two vowels, but with no repeated letters and being a relatively uncommon word it was certainly a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But don't worry if not. You'll have a chance to improve your performance tomorrow and, as always, Newsweek will have a new round of tips and hints.

What Does 'Impel' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines impel as "to make someone feel that they must do something."

For example: "I wonder what it is that impels him to exercise all the time."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.