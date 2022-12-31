Wordle Today #560 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, December 31 Puzzle

It's the final day of 2022, which means just one more chance to impress your friends with your Wordle score this year.

Wordle has grown enormously in popularity since it was first released to the public in October 2021, and is currently showing little sign of losing its appeal.

Part of Wordle's beauty is its simplicity, which means almost anyone can play regardless of their past experience with word puzzles. Each day the player has to work out a new five letter word in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color, letting you know how close to the answer you were.

If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wordle creator Josh Wardle explained why he settled on five letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is 5 letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

During the same month Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee.

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, such as Nerdle for math fans and Worldle for geography enthusiasts.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #560 Tips and Clues for Saturday, December 31

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #560.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The word contains two vowels.

Hint #3: One of the vowels can function as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "masculine" and "manful."

Hint #5: The word features one of the last three letters in the alphabet.

'Wordle' #560 Answer for Saturday, December 31

The answer to today's Wordle is "Manly."

Wordle decided to end 2022 with a banger! Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But there's no reason to fret if not. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back in 2023 with more Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Manly' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines manly as "having the qualities that people think a man should have."

For example: "He has such a manly voice."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.