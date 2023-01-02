Wordle Today #562 Clues and Answer for Monday, January 2 Challenge

It's well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public in October 2021 by New York software developer Josh Wardle, yet the game continues to go from strength to strength. Invented by Wardle during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy," Wordle developed into an online sensation and was later purchased by the New York Times for a seven figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language development at the U.K.'s University of York, explained why language games are so popular.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #562 Tips and Clues for Monday, January 2

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #562.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #3: It's a type of clothing.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: The letter 'e' does not feature in today's answer.

'Wordle' #562 Answer for Monday, January 2

The answer to today's Wordle is "Skirt."

With only one vowel that was a tough nut to crack, though being a relatively common word did help. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But don't worry if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back again tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Skirt' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "skirt" as "a piece of clothing for women and girls that hangs from the waist and does not have legs."

For example: "She wore a denim skirt and a white shirt."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.