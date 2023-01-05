Wordle Today #565 Answer, Clues and Hints for Thursday, January 5 Puzzle

Wordle is one of the world's most popular daily puzzle games, keeping millions glued to their phone screens since it first emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game has fans all over the globe, including celebrities like U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, TV personality Jimmy Fallon and British author Richard Osman.

The rules of the popular puzzle game are simple—players follow a color-coded system that they use to work out the five-letter word. They have six attempts to get it right.

After submitting a word guess, green tiles show the player has chosen the correct letter and that it is in the right place, a yellow tile means the letter is right but in the wrong place, while a gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the word.

People have different methods of finding the word. Some may just go for the first five-letter word they can think of, while others are more strategic, thinking of specific words with lots of vowels in them.

The puzzle was created by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer based in Brooklyn. He originally created it for his puzzle-obsessed wife before it caught the attention of his wider social circle.

Wordle has been a roaring success, growing from having 90 players in November 2020 to more than 2 million players today.

'Wordle' #565: Clues and Tips for Thursday, January 5

Players can use these five tips to help solve Wordle puzzle #565.

Hint #1: The answer has one repeating letter.

Hint #2: The last letter is one of the less commonly used consonants.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle means smooth and glossy, and is usually used in reference to hair, fur or skin.

Hint #4: The second and third letters are the same vowel.

Hint #5: There is no letter "A" in today's answer.

'Wordle' #565: Answer for Thursday, January 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "SLEEK."

Those who found today's game difficult can wait for a new one when Wordle resets at 7 p.m. EDT.

For those looking for more mental stimulation, Quordle will prove trickier as you have to guess four hidden words in only nine guesses.

Word game fanatics can also try out other puzzles of this genre, including Typochondria, Spellspire and Wordscapes. There are also other enjoyable daily games, such as music identification challenge Heardle.

Previous 'Wordle' answer archive

When cracking the latest puzzle, it can help to know some of the previous answers. Here are the answers to some past Wordles: