Wordle Today #567 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, January 7 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer, first released Wordle to the public he almost certainly didn't realize he was about to launch a viral sensation. Indeed, speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle revealed he had developed Wordle during the coronavirus lockdown "for me and my partner to enjoy."

During that same month, Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee, though the game remained free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading, gave some advice for playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #567 Tips and Clues for Saturday, January 7

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #567.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You can eat it.

Hint #4: Both the second and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: Generally considered to have a sour taste.

'Wordle' #567 Answer for Saturday, January 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Lemon."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this might not be the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with more hints and tips for the latest Wordle puzzle.

What Does 'Lemon' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "lemon" as "an oval fruit that has a thick, yellow skin and sour juice, or the small tree on which this fruit grows."

For example: "For this recipe you need the juice of two lemons."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.