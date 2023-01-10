Wordle Today #570 Hints, Tips and Answer for Tuesday, January 10 Puzzle

Wordle, the word game developed during coronavirus lockdown by software engineer Josh Wardle, continues to challenge thousands of fans around the world each day.

Wordle's success is surely at least in part a result of its simplicity, which means almost anyone can play regardless of their previous experience with word puzzles.

Each day the player is tasked with working out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and where you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, while gray tells you it's not included at all.

In January 2022 Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media has been key to Wordle's viral spread.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

Wordle's success has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, including geography game Worldle and Nerdle, which is based around math.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #570 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, January 10

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #570.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels, one of which can function as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "filthy," "grubby" and "dirty."

Hint #4: Both the third and fifth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: You might look like this after a hard day of manual labor.

'Wordle' #570 Answer for Tuesday, January 10

The answer to today's Wordle is "Grimy."

That was a real brainteaser! A relatively uncommon word, containing one of the least used vowels, today's puzzle is likely to have challenged even experienced Wordle users. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will provide another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Grimy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "grimy" as "full of or covered with grime."

For example: "The man's face was grimy after a full day working at the steel factory."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.