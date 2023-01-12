Wordle Today #572 Tips, Hints and Answer for Thursday, January 12 Game

Wordle, the viral word game first invented during coronavirus lockdown by software engineer Josh Wardle, shows few signs of losing its popularity more than a year after it was first released to the public.

The rules of Wordle are very simple. Each day the player has to work out a five-letter word, in six guesses or less. After each guess the letters light up to show how accurate they were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the correct position. Yellow means the letter is in the word, but has been put in the wrong place, whilst gray means it doesn't feature at all.

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, though the game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #572 Tips and Clues for Thursday, January 12

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #572.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "ascend," "bounce" and "bound."

Hint #4: Both the second and third letters are vowels.

Hint #5: A form of physical activity.

'Wordle' #572 Answer for Thursday, 12 January

The answer to today's Wordle is "Leapt."

A relatively common word, containing two of the more frequently used vowels, today's Wordle might not have been the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time.

Either way, we hope you join us again tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Leapt' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "leapt" as "to spring free from or as if from the ground."

For example: "The man leapt over a fence."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.