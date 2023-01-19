Wordle Today #579 Tips, Hints and Answer for Thursday, January 19 Puzzle

It's well over a year since New York software engineer Josh Wardle first released Wordle to the public, in October 2021, yet the game shows few signs of losing its viral appeal.

The rules of Wordle are very simple, meaning the game can be played by almost anybody, regardless of their past experience with word puzzles.

Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess, the letters light up, indicating how close to the answer they were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position it has been put. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, whilst gray tells you it's not included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle admitted that, despite inventing Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with the game.

He commented: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

The popularity of Wordle has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, including Worldle, Dordle, Quordle and the math-based Nerdle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #579 Tips and Clues for Thursday, January 19

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #579.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels, one of which can function as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Both the second and fifth letters are vowels.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "clammy," "sludgy" and "scummy."

Hint #5: You might end up like this after playing sport in the rain.

'Wordle' #579 Answer for Thursday, January 19

The answer to today's Wordle is "Mucky."

Did you get it? Containing two of the less commonly used vowels, today's puzzle was certainly a brainteaser, and is likely to have challenged even experienced Wordle players. So don't worry if you didn't figure it out and rest assured, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Mucky' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "mucky" as "consisting of, marked by, or full of mud or muck."

For example: "The ground was mucky and full of stagnant puddles."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.