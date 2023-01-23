Wordle Today #583 Answer, Clues and Hints for Monday, January 23 Game

Wordle has kept puzzle lovers across the globe occupied for several minutes a day, almost every day, providing a brief respite from the chaos of day-to-day life.

In Wordle, players use a color-coded system to work out a five-letter word. They have to guess the 'Wordle' in six attempts to win.

After each guess, green tiles show the player has chosen the correct letter and that it is in the right place. A yellow tile means the letter is right but in the wrong place, while a gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the answer.

People have different ways of getting to the final answer. Some may just go for the first five-letter word they can think of, while others are more strategic, thinking of specific words with lots of vowels in them such as "adieu" or "audio".

New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle originally made the game for his wife during the COVID-19 pandemic. It quickly gained popularity inside his family WhatsApp group before his friends started playing it.

In November 2020, the game only had 90 players. Today more than two million are guessing the daily word, with the game taking the world by storm. Part what made the game go so viral was the fact you could quickly share an emoji of the six-by-five row box to your followers on social media, showing how many attempts it took you guess the word without revealing what the final answer was.

Wardle ended up selling the game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum on February 1 last year, but it remains free to play on the newspaper's website.

The Brooklyn-based software engineer was "overwhelmed" to see how quickly his game rose, saying at the time it has "gotten bigger than I ever imagined."

"It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me, from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries," he said on Twitter at the time.

The final answer for today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful not to scroll down to far if you don't want to know what the word is.

'Wordle' #583 Tips and Clues for Monday, January 23

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #583.

Hint #1: The answer to today's puzzle is a verb.

Hint #2: There is one repeating letter in the Wordle answer.

Hint #3: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #4: The repeating letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: According to Merriam-Webster, the word means "to avoid adroitly; evade".

'Wordle' #583 Answer for Monday, January 23

The answer to today's Wordle is "ELUDE".

For those wanting to play more Wordle, the puzzle resets at 7 p.m. EDT.

Those who found Monday's Wordle too easy should look at playing Quordle, a harder game that involves guessing four hidden words in only nine attempts.

There are also many other fun daily games that are free to play, including Worldle, where you have to guess the country based on a map image, as well as Heardle, where players have identify the song or artist from a few seconds of music.