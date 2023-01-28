Wordle Today #588 Answer, Hints and Clues for Saturday, January 28 Game

Finding the right word can be tricky sometimes, especially the five-letter variety in your daily Wordle.

Colors mark your progress as you attempt to guess the correct word in six attempts or fewer. If a tile turns gray it means the letter is not in the word at all, yellow shows that it is right but in the wrong place while green signifies it is both in the word and in the right place.

In case you are seeing red at the sheer difficulty of it all today, you can scroll down to the bottom of this page to get the answer as Newsweek helps you over the line.

Tackling the puzzle is all about strategy, and a good one could be starting with a word rich in vowels such as "audio" and leaving the lesser used letters, like X and Z, until you get a better idea of what the answer might be.

Online gaming site im-a-puzzle.com found that the trickiest words for players were "parer, "foyer" and "catch." If you get the right answer, you can brag about it on social media and a box appears which shows your prior success rate.

Created by engineer Josh Wardle who finished the game during the COVID lockdown after initially starting in 2013, Wordle has grown exponentially since its launch in 2021 with its global reach assured when it was purchased by The New York Times.

Wardle previously told Newsweek that the prototype of his game is almost the same as the one there is now, although "the biggest difference being that the older version allowed endless play."

Wordle has since sparked a genre of puzzle games with many clones and imitators including math guessing game Nerdle and the geography-themed variant called Worldle.

'Wordle' #588 Tips for Saturday, January 28

Getting down to business, each clue should reveal a little more about today's answer.

Hint #1: Wordle #588 is a one syllable word which contains one vowel.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle answer can be a noun and verb.

Hint #3: The Wordle answer for Saturday has an "f" and an "l" together.

Hint #4: One of the Merriam-Webster definitions for Wordle #588 is "to move erratically" or "to behave amorously without serious intent."

Hint #5: The answer rhymes with "hurt."

'Wordle' #588 Answer for Saturday January 28

The answer for Saturday's puzzle is "flirt."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some of these alternative word puzzles instead.