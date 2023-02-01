'Wordle' Today #592 Hints, Tips and Answer for Wednesday, February 1 Game

Wordle was first developed by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who wanted to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, with players from across the English-speaking world sharing their scores on social media.

In January 2022 Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, though the game remained free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in Britain, argued word games have long had an appeal.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious, or unconscious, we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #592 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, February 1

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #592.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The word only contains one vowel.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "berate," "blame" and "admonish."

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: A parent might do this to a child, if they've done something wrong.

'Wordle' #592 Answer for Wednesday, February 1

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is "Scold."

With just one vowel this was a real brainteaser that's likely to have challenged even some experienced Wordle players. Congratulations if you got it, but don't worry if not. Not all Wordle puzzles are so tough and, in any case, trying to improve your score is one of the best things about the game.

Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Scold' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "scold" as "to speak to someone angrily because you disapprove of their behavior."

For example: "His mother scolded him for breaking her favorite vase."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.