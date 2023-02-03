'Wordle' #594 Tips, Hints and Answer for Friday, February 3 Puzzle

When New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle first developed Wordle during coronavirus lockdown he was simply trying to make a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle quickly developed into a viral sensation after it was released to the public in October 2021, and was purchased by the New York Times in January 2022.



Part of Wordle's appeal is surely its simplicity, which means it can be enjoyed by almost anyone, regardless of their past experience with word puzzles.

Each day the player has to figure out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and has been put in the correct position. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, while gray tells you it's not included at all.

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a range of other online puzzles including Quordle, Dordle, Worldle and the math-based Nerdle.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #594 Tips and Clues for Friday, February 3

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #594.

Hint #1: The word contains two vowels, one of which can function as a consonant in a different sentence structure.

Hint #2: The first and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #3: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "appetizing," "delectable" and "flavorful."

Hint #5: You'll want your dinner to have this quality.

'Wordle' #594 Answer for Friday, February 3

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is "Tasty."

A fairly common word, with two vowels, this may not have been the toughest puzzle Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a good brainteaser.

Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But there's no need to fret if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Tasty' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "tasty" as "having a marked and appetizing flavor."

For example: "A tasty meal."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.