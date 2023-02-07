Wordle Today #598 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, February 7 Brainteaser

When Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer, first designed Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he had no inkling he was about to launch a global sensation. Indeed, he said his initial goal was simply to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, when Wardle released Wordle to the general public, in October 2021, the game quickly went viral across the English-speaking world, with players sharing their results across social media.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a key role in Wordle's viral spread.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #598 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, February 7

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #598.

Hint #1: The second and third letters are the same.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: One of the vowels is the fifth letter.

Hint #4: You can eat it!

Hint #5: A crucial component in one of America's most iconic national dishes.

'Wordle' #598 Answer for Tuesday, February 7

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is "Apple."

A common word, with two vowels and a repeated letter, this certainly wasn't the hardest challenge Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a fun puzzle. Congratulations to those of you who figured it out, but please don't worry if not. One of our favorite things about Wordle is seeing if we can improve our result over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Apple' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "apple" as "the fleshy, usually rounded red, yellow, or green edible pome fruit of a usually cultivated tree (genus Malus) of the rose family."

For example: "I've got an apple as part of my lunch today."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.