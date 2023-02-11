Wordle Today #602 Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, February 11 Puzzle

Wordle, the word puzzle first invented by Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, is showing few signs of losing its viral popularity well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021.

The rules are very simple, doubtless helping explain the game's appeal. Each day the player has to figure out a new six letter word in five attempts or less. After a guess each letter lights up in either green, yellow or gray, letting you know how accurate it was. Green means the letter is both in the word and has been put in the correct place, yellow tells you it's in the word, but not where you put it, whilst gray means it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Wardle admitted that, despite inventing Wordle, he often still struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least 4 or 5 attempts."

Later that same month, Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an unspecified seven figure fee.

The popularity of Wordle has helped inspire a number of similar online puzzles, including Nerdle for math enthusiasts and Worldle for fans of geography.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #602 Tips and Clues for Saturday, February 11

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #602.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "fix," "unscramble" and "adjust."

Hint #4: Something you might do to a computer.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #602 Answer for Saturday, February 11

The answer to today's Wordle is "Debug."

As a relatively unusual word, with no repeated letters, today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players of the game. Did you get it? If so, we're very impressed! But please don't worry if not. Saturday's Wordle was a tough one, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can improve your performance over time.

Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Debug' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "debug" as " to remove insects from" or "to eliminate errors in or malfunctions of."

For example: "Debug a computer program."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.