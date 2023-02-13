Wordle Today #604 Hints and Answer for Monday, February 13 Puzzle

Another day, another Wordle puzzle to crack. Without fail, the addictive word game resets each day, providing a new challenge to players.

The rules of the game are simple: people use a color-coded systems to figure out a five-letter word. They have six attempts to guess the 'Wordle' to win the game.

After each guess, green tiles show the player has chosen the correct letter that is in the right place. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place, while a gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the answer.

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle originally made the game for his wife during the COVID-19 pandemic. It quickly picked up traction inside his family WhatsApp group before his friends got into it.

Since then, the game's growth has been exponential. In November 2020, Wordle only had 90 players, but today, more than two million are guessing the daily word. What helped the game go viral was the fact you could quickly share an emoji of the six-by-five row box to your social media followers, showing how many attempts it took you guess the word without revealing what the final answer was.

On February 1, Wardle sold the game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, but it remains free to play on the newspaper's website.

Today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful not to scroll down too far if you want to avoid a serious spoiler.

'Wordle' #604 Tips and Clues for Monday, February 13

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #583.

Hint #1: The answer to today's puzzle is a noun.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in the Wordle answer.

Hint #3: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #4: One of those vowels is an "e".

Hint #5: According to Merriam-Webster, one of the definitions of the word is "firmly established and generally accepted practice or procedure."

'Wordle' #604 Answer for Monday, February 13

The answer to today's Wordle is "USAGE".

Don't feel discouraged if you didn't guess it this time around, as the puzzle resets at 7 p.m. EDT each day.

For those who found the puzzle too easy on Monday, they should look at playing Quordle, a harder challenge that involves guessing four hidden words in only nine attempts.

There are other daily games that are free to play. These include Worldle, where you have to guess the country based on a map image, and Heardle, where players need to guess the song or artist from a few seconds of music.