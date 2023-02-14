Wordle Today #605 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, February 14 Conundrum

Happy Valentine's Day! What better way to begin a day associated with romance and love than by completing the latest Wordle puzzle? Admittedly that didn't sound so great when we actually wrote it out, but trust us—it's true!

Part of Wordle's appeal is surely its simplicity which means it can be played by almost anybody, regardless of their prior experience with word puzzles. Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, indicating how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you put it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it's not included at all.

Wordle was invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York software developer who simply wanted to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the public in October 2021, Wordle quickly became a global sensation, and was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022.

The game's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, including the math based Nerdle and Worldle for geography enthusiasts.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #605 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, February 14

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #605.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: You're likely to make this if you step on an upturned plug.

Hint #4: An essential component of music.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #605 Answer for Tuesday, February 14

The answer to today's Wordle is "Sound."

A common word, with two vowels, today's Wordle wasn't exactly the toughest puzzle we've yet been set, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Congratulations if you got it, but please don't worry if not. One of our favorite things about Wordle is seeing if we can improve our score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Sound' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "sound" as "mechanical radiant energy that is transmitted by longitudinal pressure waves in a material medium (such as air) and is the objective cause of hearing."

For example: "Wait, did you hear that sound?"

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.