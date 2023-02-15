Wordle Today #606 Answer, Hints and Tips for Wednesday, February 15 Game

Well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, the game shows few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity.

Wordle was invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer originally from Wales in the U.K.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, he said: "When I designed the game, it was for me and my partner to enjoy, so I made sure that all of the entries were randomized. In other words, I don't actually know what tomorrow's word is going to be, which means that I can take part like everybody else."

Later that same month, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an unspecified seven-figure fee, though it remains free to play.

Wordle's popularity has helped spawn a number of other online puzzles, such as Worldle for geography enthusiasts and even Taylordle for fans of musical sensation Taylor Swift.

Nerdle applies the Wordle formula to math, with the player tasked to figure out a new number each day, in six attempts or less, with the numbers then lighting up to indicate how accurate you were.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #606 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, February 15

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #606.

Hint #1: The answer contains two pairs of repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two vowels.

Hint #3: The second and fifth letters are the same.

Hint #4: You can eat it!

Hint #5: Associated with Mexico.

'Wordle' #606 Answer for Wednesday, February 15

The answer to today's Wordle is "Salsa."

A relatively uncommon word, today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players, though the two double letters certainly helped. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't fret if not—one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Salsa' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "salsa" as "a usually spicy sauce of chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers that is commonly served with Mexican food."

For example: "Did you want any salsa with your dinner?"

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.