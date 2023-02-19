Wordle Today #610 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, February 19 Game

It is the last Wordle puzzle of the week and today's game could prove a test even for veteran players.

Wordle is a daily English-language puzzle where players use a color-coded system to work out the day's answer.

Players have six attempts to solve a five-letter word, using the color of tiles to work out how close their guess was. A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow square means the letter is correct but in the wrong place. A gray tile tells the player the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle was invented by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus pandemic as something "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game was released in October 2021 and the game quickly gained millions of players. In January 2022, The New York Times stepped in to buy Wordle for a seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play via its website.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., shared some advice on how to play Wordle.

He previously told Newsweek: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Newsweek has shared its own tips and hints below for people who want some help to solve the puzzle.

The answer will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out yourself.

'Wordle' #610 Tips and Clues for Sunday, February 19

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #610.

Hint #1: There is one repeating letter in the word.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #3: There are two vowels in today's answer.

Hint #4: One might imagine newspaper sellers when thinking of this word.

Hint #5: The word starts with the letter "K."

'Wordle' #610 Answer for Sunday, February 19

The answer to today's Wordle is "Kiosk."

While it is not an everyday word, there will be many people who have used and heard it several times throughout their lives.

Congratulations if you solved today's puzzle, but don't worry if you did not, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with more hints and tips.

What Does "Kiosk" Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines Kiosk as "a small structure with one or more open sides that is used to vend merchandise (such as newspapers) or services (such as film developing)."

An example of the word is: "She sells souvenirs at a kiosk in the mall."