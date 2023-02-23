Wordle Today #614 Hints, Tips and Answer for Thursday, February 23 Game

Wordle, the word puzzle created by New York based software engineer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, shows few signs of losing its extraordinary appeal, with the game frequently trending on U.S. Twitter each morning.

The rules of Wordle are simple, doubtless helping to explain how the game spread so quickly. Each day the player is tasked with working out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were.

If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle admitted that, despite inventing Wordle, he often still struggles with his own game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that month, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, though it remains free to play.

For those who enjoy Wordle, a range of other online puzzles are also available.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #614 Tips and Clues for Thursday, February 23

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #614.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle contains more vowels than consonants. Yes, really!

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Associated with doubt.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "ambiguous," "dubious" and "equivocal."

Hint #5: The final letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #614 Answer for Thursday, February 23

The answer to today's Wordle is "Vague."

Thursday's Wordle wasn't one of the toughest we've yet faced, with the vowels outnumbering consonants, but it was still a fun puzzle. Did you get it?

Congratulations if so but please don't worry if not, one of the best things about Wordle is working to improve your score over time. Newsweek will of course be back with another round of hints and tips on Friday.

What Does 'Vague' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "vague" as "not clearly expressed."

For example: "Vague accusations."