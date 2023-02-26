Wordle Today #617 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, February 26 Game

Wordle has taken the English-speaking world by storm since creator Josh Wardle first shared the puzzle game in October 2021.

The New York-based software engineer created the game as something for him and his partner to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

But within months, Wordle went from a modest player base of dozens to a worldwide following of millions.

Its popularity led the New York Times to step in and purchase Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game remains free to play via the publication's website.

A possible reason behind Wordle's success could be its simplicity and rewarding gameplay loop.

Players have six attempts to solve a five-letter word using the color of tiles to work out how close their guess was.

A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow square means the letter is correct but in the wrong place. A gray tile tells the player the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., shared some of his advice about how to play the game.

He previously told Newsweek: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Newsweek has shared some tips and hints for people who would like some help in order to solve the puzzle.

The answer will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Wordle Today #617 Tips and Clues for Sunday, February 26

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #617.

Hint #1: There are no repeating letters in the word.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #3: Something you may like to put on your pancakes.

Hint #4: A version of today'sanswer is often associated with Canada.

Hint #5: The answer contains the letter "Y."

Wordle #617 Answer for Sunday, February 26

The answer to today's Wordle is "Syrup."

A staple for some breakfast meals across North America, today's answer may have people salivating.

Congratulations if you solved today's puzzle, but don't worry if you didn't, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with more hints and tips.

What Does "Syrup" Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines syrup as "a thick sticky solution of sugar and water often flavored or medicated."

An example of the word in use is "she poured syrup all over her pancakes."