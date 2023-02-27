Wordle Today #618 Answer, Hints and Clues for Monday, February 27 Game

Wordle has taken the world by storm, becoming a daily activity for millions of puzzle enthusiasts around the globe.

The rules of the popular puzzle game are easy to follow. Players use a color-coded system to guess the five-letter word. To win, they must guess the word in six attempts.

After each guess, green tiles show the player has chosen the right letter in its right place, a yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place, while a gray tile shows that the letter is not in the word.

There are different ways of finding the daily word, which is the same for everyone playing the game. Some may just go for the first five-letter word they think of, while others are more tactical, thinking of specific words with lots of vowels in, which are likely to be in the Wordle.

With the daily word being the same for everyone, this means it is easy to compare how you did with others.

Wordle Origins

The game was finalized during the COVID-19 pandemic by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer living in New York City with his partner.

Wardle created the guessing game for his puzzle-loving partner and himself to play, with a play on his surname.

The daily game quickly became an obsession in his family's WhatsApp group, so he introduced it to friends and more relatives. In October 2021, the game was made available to the public, after surging in popularity.

Around 90 people played the game on November 1, 2021 but only two months later more than 300,000 played, according to the New York Times, which now owns the puzzle game.

The game went viral within months, mainly thanks to players being able to share an emoji on social media showing their Wordle progress without revealing the answer. Today, around three million people are believed to play the game.

Wordle #618 Hints and Tips

Newsweek will provide five clues and tips that can help you solve today's puzzle.

Each hint will bring you closer to the answer. Those who don't want too much help, stop reading before more obvious clues are revealed. After the hints, the answer will be revealed so don't look further if you don't want spoilers.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a sweet noun.

Hint #2: The answer starts with an S.

Hint #3: The Wordle has one vowel.

Hint #4: The word has no repeating letters.

Hint #5: One of Merriam-Webster's definitions of the word is "a thick sticky solution of sugar or water that is often flavored or medicated."

Wordle #618 Answer for Monday, February 27

Today's Wordle answer is "SYRUP."

Anybody who found Wordle difficult today can wait for a new one when it resets at 7 p.m. EDT.

Wordle fans may also enjoy one of these puzzle games.