'Wordle' Today #627 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, March 8 Brainteaser

When coronavirus lockdown first hit in 2020, many of us suddenly found ourselves with extra time on our hands. Some, like this author, used that time to have lie ins and binge Netflix, but others, such as New York based software developer Josh Wardle, put the time to better use.

During the national shutdown, Wardle invented Wordle, initially as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wordle acquired a viral following after being released to the public in October 2021, and ended up being purchased by The New York Times for a seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice on playing the game during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #627 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, March 8

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "glorious," "imposing" and "kingly."

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Associated with royalty.

'Wordle' #627 Answer for Wednesday, March 8

The answer to today's Wordle is "Regal."

This may not have been the toughest challenge Wordle has thrown our way, as a relatively common word with two vowels, but it was still good fun! Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't worry it not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Regal' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "regal" as: "Of, relating to, or suitable for a king."

For example: "The senator looked positively regal as he walked out to deliver his address."