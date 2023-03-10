'Wordle' Today #629 Answer and Hints for Friday, March 10 Challenge

Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021 by Josh Wardle, a software developer based in New York.

The puzzle was developed during coronavirus lockdown, as Wardle wanted a "game for me and my partner to enjoy."

However Wordle's viral appeal saw it gain a loyal following across the English-speaking world, and in January 2022 it was purchased by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's appeal is down to the allure language has for humans.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #629 Tips and Clues for Friday, March 10

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: Letters two and four are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "celebrate" and "enjoy."

Hint #4: Generally associated with triumph.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #629 Answer for Friday, March 10

The answer to today's Wordle is "Revel."

Well, that was a fun one! Not the toughest challenge we've yet faced, as a fairly common word with a double vowel, but still a satisfying brainteaser. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if not, another Wordle puzzle will be out on Saturday and once again Newsweek will be here to provide you with some hints and tips.

What Does 'Revel' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "revel" as: "To take intense pleasure or satisfaction."

For example: "reveled in the quiet after everyone had gone."