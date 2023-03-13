'Wordle' Today #632 Answer and Hints for Monday, March 13 Challenge

Worried about losing your Wordle win streak? Worry not, as Newsweek is here to help with some tips, hints and if all else fails, today's answer.

The premise of the online game is simple: one five-letter word per day, and only six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The devilish word game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who worked on it during the COVID-19 lockdown with help from his partner Palak Shah.

Upon release in 2021, it was initially played by just a few dozen people a day but soon became a sensation that attracted millions of regular players. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Avid Wordle players aim to guess the word of the day in as few tries as possible and a good strategy is crucial when it comes to solving the puzzle with the limited attempts.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Note: The answer for Wordle #632 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #632 Tips and Clues for Monday, March 13, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #632 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle can be a noun or verb.

Hint #2: The third and fifth letters are vowels.

Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to hold responsible."

Hint #5: Synonyms of today's word include "fault" and "censure."

'Wordle' #632 Answer for Monday, March 13, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "blame."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.