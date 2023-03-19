Wordle Today #638 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, March 19 Puzzle

Wordle is a puzzle game created by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle who wanted to create a game for himself and his partner to enjoy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Within months of its release to the public in October 2021, Wordle went from a modest player base of a few dozen to millions.

This boost in popularity led the New York Times to make an undisclosed seven-figure offer for Wordle, which was accepted in January 2022. The game remains free to play via its website.

Another reason for Wordle's success could be its simplicity which allows new players to quickly get a grip on the game.

Players use a color-coded system in order to work out the five-letter word within six attempts or fewer.

A green tile indicates that the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow square means the letter is right, but in the wrong place. Meanwhile, a gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some tips on how to play Wordle during a previous interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added. "For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #638 Tips and Clues for Sunday, March 19

Newsweek has shared five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's answer is a noun.

Hint #2: The Wordle puzzle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: The answer can be associated with the Christian Church.

Hint #4: Today's answer comes from the Latin word often translated as "I believe."

Hint #5: There are no repeating letters in the word.

'Wordle' #638 Answer for Sunday, March 19

The answer to today's Wordle is "Credo."

That was a real challenge and a word that not many people would know. Did you figure it out? If so, well done. But don't worry if not. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Credo' Mean?

According to Merriam Webster Credo means: "A guiding belief or principle." An example of credo in a sentence is: "The credo of the ancient Egyptians involved a variety of polytheism."