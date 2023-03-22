'Wordle' Today #641 Answer, Hints and Tips for Wednesday, March 22 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first developed Wordle during coronavirus lockdown he surely had no idea he was launching a global sensation. Indeed in January 2022, Wardle told Newsweek he originally created the puzzle simply to provide a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."



During an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added. "For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Fans of Wordle may enjoy other online puzzles, such as the mathematically based Nerdle, or Worldle which is focused around geography.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, below the tips and clues, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #641 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, March 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Wednesday's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Helps to keep you warm!

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: If you're thinking about a bed, you're probably along the right lines.

'Wordle' #641 Answer for Wednesday, March 22

The answer to today's Wordle is "Duvet."

As a relatively well-known word, including two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet dealt with, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back again tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Duvet' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "duvet" as "a large, soft, flat bag filled with feathers or artificial material used as a covering on a bed."

For example: "She pulled the duvet over her head to try to shut out the light."