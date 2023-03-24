'Wordle' Today #643 Hints and Answer for Friday, March 24

When New York-based software developer Josh Wardle perfected Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Yet his creation quickly developed into a viral sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, leading to its purchase by the New York Times for a low seven figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's popularity is based around the inherent allure of language.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious, or unconscious, we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #643, Clues for Friday, March 24

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The word is associated with building.

Hint #4: The third and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #643 Answer for Friday, March 24

The answer to today's Wordle is "Grout."

With an infrequently used word as the answer, Friday's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players of the game. If you figured it out congratulations, we're very impressed! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of clues.

What Does 'Grout' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "grout" as "thin mortar used for filling spaces (such as the joints in masonry)."

For example: "We spent Tuesday putting grout into our new bathroom."