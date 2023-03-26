Wordle Today #645 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, March 26 Puzzle

Wordle is popular among players across the world more than a year after creator Josh Wardle released the game.

The word puzzle's simplicity could explain its growth as it can be quickly picked up and played by newcomers.

The rules of the game are easy to understand, each day players must solve a new five-letter word in six attempts or fewer.

When players guess a letter, a tile turns one of three colors. If the letter goes green, then it is correct and in the right position, while yellow indicates the letter is in the word but is not in the correct place. Gray means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Wardle previously told Newsweek why he decided to create the game with five-letter puzzles.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is 5 letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Wordle's popularity led The New York Times to purchase the game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game remains free to play on the publication's website.

Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., told Newsweek that Wordle's popularity reflects the longstanding human fascination with language.

He previously told Newsweek: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so make sure to scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #645, Clues for Sunday, March 26

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's answer is a verb.

Hint #2: The word starts with the letter "U."

Hint #3: There are no repeating letters in the word.

Hint #4: In the answer, there are two consonants.

Hint #5: The word ends with the letter "E."

'Wordle' #645 Answer for Sunday, March 26

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Untie."

While the word is not the most unusual, it might have given some people pause for thought over how to solve it.

Did you solve the puzzle? If so, congratulations. But please don't fret if not as one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time.

Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another set of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Untie' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "untie" as " to free from something that ties, fastens, or restrains."

For example: "He untied the package and opened it."