'Wordle' Today #648 Answer, Hints and Tips for Wednesday, March 29 Game

Wordle continues to be played by thousands of loyal fans across the world each day, well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021. The game was invented by New York software engineer Josh Wardle, who sold it to The New York Times in January 2022 for an unspecified seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek earlier that month, Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he still sometimes struggles with the puzzles. He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

The word game 'Wordle' is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack this week's 'Wordle' puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek social media played a key role in Wordle's viral spread.

He commented: "In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #648, Clues for Wednesday, March 29

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels, both the same letter.

Hint #2: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "bedevil" and "beleaguer."

Hint #3: The second and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #4: Associated with having difficulties.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in teams. The same applies to today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #648 Answer for Wednesday, March 29

The answer to today's Wordle is "Beset."

Well, that was a fun one! With a double vowel, in a relatively frequently used word, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, but it was still a good puzzle. Did you figure it out? Well done is so, but please don't fret if not. Newsweek will be back again tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can improve your score over time.

What Does 'Beset' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "beset" as "having a lot of trouble with something, or having to deal with a lot of something that causes problems."

For example: "With the amount of traffic nowadays, even a trip across town is beset by/with dangers."