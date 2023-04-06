U.S.

Wordle Today #656 Hints, Clues and Answers for Thursday, April 6 Enigma

It's been well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the viral word game shows few signs of losing its extraordinary appeal.

Wordle was created during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer originally from Wales, in the U.K.

Wordle hints for 6 April 2023 puzzle
A person plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Thursday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with his own game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that same month, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, though the paper kept the game free to play.

During an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in England, argued social media was key to Wordle's rapid spread.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #656, Clues for Thursday, April 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains three vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different sentence structure.

Hint #3: Associated with plants.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Synonyms for today's answer include "wooded" and "shaded."

'Wordle' #656 Answer for Thursday, April 6

The answer to today's Wordle is "Leafy."

Well, that was a treat! A relatively common word, with three vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. There will be another Wordle puzzle along tomorrow and, once again, Newsweek will be here with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Leafy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "leafy" as "furnished with or abounding in leaves."

For example: "I went for a walk in the leafy woodlands."

