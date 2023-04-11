Wordle Today #661 Answer, Hints and Tips for Tuesday, April 11 Game

When New New York software developer Josh Wardle released to the public the online game he had created for his crossword-loving partner during the pandemic, the world went wild. Wordle—a word play on the creator's name—quickly became an international sensation, with thousands of people facing the game's blank grid every day to unlock the mysterious five-letter word of the day.

Wordle's popularity led to The New York Times purchasing the game in January 2022 for a seven-figure sum.

If you're among the many still playing Wordle every day—and you haven't replaced it with many of its alternate versions, like Quordle—and today you're struggling to get it right, Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you get to the solution.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Wordle #661, Clues for Tuesday, April 11

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: No letter is repeated.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "scruple," and "compunction."

Hint #4: Today's Wordle starts with the letter "Q."

Hint #5: Today's Wordle ends with the letter "M."

Wordle #661 Answer for Tuesday, April 11

The answer to today's Wordle is "Qualm."

Did you get it? Compared to Monday's Wordle, "Under," with "Qualm" we're back into the realm of words that are a little less common in everyday speech and certainly harder to guess, unless you quickly realized that the letter "Q" was involved.

We hope that our hints helped you find the solution—and we wish to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle clues and tips.

What Does 'Qualm' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "qualm" as "a feeling of uneasiness about a point especially of conscience or propriety" (as in: "I had no qualms about asking for their help"); "a sudden feeling of usually disturbing emotion (such as doubt or fear)"; and "a sudden attack of illness, faintness, or nausea" (as in: "The doctor seemed seized with a qualm of faintness.").

In general, "qualm" has come to indicate a sudden sick feeling, which nowadays indicates uneasiness in not following one's conscience or better judgement.