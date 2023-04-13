Wordle Today #663 Answer and Hints for Thursday, April 13 Brainteaser

Wordle shows few signs of losings its extraordinary popularity, well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021. The game, which was invented by New York based software engineer Josh Wardle, is very simple, doubtless helping to explain its appeal.

Each day the player has to figure out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you put it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle explained why he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle. He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Thursday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Later that same month, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, for an undisclosed low-seven figure sum.

In an interview with Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's popularity reflects the longstanding human interest in language.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #663, Clues for Thursday, April 13

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The second and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #2: Thursday's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with gold.

Hint #4: Can be used to assess quality.

Hint #5: At least one of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

The answer to today's Wordle follows, so please stop reading if you're still trying to complete the challenge.

'Wordle' #663 Answer for Thursday, April 13

The answer to today's Wordle is "Carat."

That was a tricky one! Not the most commonly used word, though the double "a" certainly helped, Thursday's Wordle will have challenged even experienced players of the game. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeking to improve your scores over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Carat' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines 'carat' as "a unit of fineness for gold equal to ¹/₂₄ part of pure gold in an alloy" or "a unit of weight for precious stones equal to 200 milligrams."

For example: "I got my girlfriend an 18 carat gold neckless for her birthday."