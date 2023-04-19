'Wordle' #669, Hints, Clues and Answer for Wednesday, April 19

Word puzzle Wordle is showing few signs of losing its viral popularity, well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021. Each day players are tasked with figuring out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters light up, indicating how close to the answer you were. When all the letters go green, it means you have the right answer!

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Josh Wardle, the New York-based software engineer who invented Wordle, explained why he settled on five-letter puzzles.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

This photo shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C. on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Wednesday's "Wordle" puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times, though the game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media was key to Wordle's viral spread.

He said: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #669, Clues for Wednesday, April 19

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Wednesday's Wordle only contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Most people wouldn't like to get one of these!

Hint #4: The word is associated with violence.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

The answer to today's Wordle follows, so please stop reading if you're still trying to complete the challenge.

'Wordle' #669, Answer for Wednesday, April 19

The answer to today's Wordle is "Thump."

With only one vowel, today's Wordle puzzle is likely to have challenged even experienced players of the game, though being a relatively commonly word certainly helped. Did you get it? If so, we're very impressed! But please don't worry if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back with more Wordle hints and tips on Thursday.

What Does 'Thump' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "thump" as: "To strike or beat with, or as if with, something thick or heavy so as to cause a dull sound."

For example: "The man looked furious as he got out of his car and for a moment I thought I was going to get a thump."