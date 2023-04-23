Gaming

Wordle Today #673 Answer, Clues and Hints for Sunday, April 23 Puzzle

By
Gaming Wordle Internet Viral Video games

Wordle is a global phenomenon with millions of players who each day try their best to solve the five-letter word puzzle.

The English language game was created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle as something for him and his partner to do during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But the puzzle quickly went viral after it was released to the public in October 2021.

Part of Wordle's popularity could be its simple gameplay, where players are guided toward the correct answer by a series of color-coded systems.

Woman playing Wordle on her phone
Woman playing Wordle on her phone. Today's Wordle puzzle could stump some players. Getty

A green tile tells the player the letter in the word is correct and in the right place, while a yellow one means that while the letter is right it is in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., previously told Newsweek that people have long enjoyed word-based puzzles like Wordle.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

Wordle's popularity has inspired a number of other online puzzle games, among them are Wordle for geography enthusiasts and Nerdle for those who crave math-based puzzles.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful when you scroll down if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #673, Clues for Sunday, April 23

Newsweek has put together five clues to solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in the word.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in the answer.

Hint #3: This word might make one think of certain clothes.

Hint #4: There is a "Z" in the word.

Hint #5: To open.

'Wordle' #673, Answer for Sunday, April 23

The answer to today's Wordle is "Unzip."

A relatively common word but it could have been a challenge to certain players. Did you solve it? If so, congratulations. But if you did not, don't be put off.

There will be a new Wordle puzzle every day and Newsweek will return tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Unzip' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "unzip" as "to open by or as if by means of a zipper." An example sentence is: "He tried to unzip the tent flap."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC