Wordle Today #673 Answer, Clues and Hints for Sunday, April 23 Puzzle

Wordle is a global phenomenon with millions of players who each day try their best to solve the five-letter word puzzle.

The English language game was created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle as something for him and his partner to do during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But the puzzle quickly went viral after it was released to the public in October 2021.

Part of Wordle's popularity could be its simple gameplay, where players are guided toward the correct answer by a series of color-coded systems.

Woman playing Wordle on her phone. Today's Wordle puzzle could stump some players. Getty

A green tile tells the player the letter in the word is correct and in the right place, while a yellow one means that while the letter is right it is in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., previously told Newsweek that people have long enjoyed word-based puzzles like Wordle.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

Wordle's popularity has inspired a number of other online puzzle games, among them are Wordle for geography enthusiasts and Nerdle for those who crave math-based puzzles.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful when you scroll down if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #673, Clues for Sunday, April 23

Newsweek has put together five clues to solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in the word.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in the answer.

Hint #3: This word might make one think of certain clothes.

Hint #4: There is a "Z" in the word.

Hint #5: To open.

'Wordle' #673, Answer for Sunday, April 23

The answer to today's Wordle is "Unzip."

A relatively common word but it could have been a challenge to certain players. Did you solve it? If so, congratulations. But if you did not, don't be put off.

There will be a new Wordle puzzle every day and Newsweek will return tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Unzip' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "unzip" as "to open by or as if by means of a zipper." An example sentence is: "He tried to unzip the tent flap."