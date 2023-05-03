Wordle #683, Clues, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, May 3 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown he had no idea he was about to launch a global sensation. Indeed Wardle later told Newsweek that his only goal at the time was to produce a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, after Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021 the game became a sensation, which was later purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media was crucial to Wordle's dramatic surge in popularity.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Wednesday's "Wordle" puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #683, Clues for Wednesday, May 3

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "crowd," "mob" and "gang."

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Used to describe a large group of people.

'Wordle' #683, Answer for Wednesday, May 3

The answer to today's Wordle is "Horde."

Did you get it? A relatively common word, with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, though it was still a good brainteaser. But please don't be put off if you struggled. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time and Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Horde' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "horde" as either "a people or tribe of nomadic life" or "a large unorganized group of individuals, a teeming crowd or throng."

For example: "The Mongol horde advanced further into eastern Europe."