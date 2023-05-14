Wordle Today #694 Clues, Hints and Answer for Sunday, May 14 Game

Wordle continues to delight and frustrate players across the world with its popularity showing few signs of slowing down.

The puzzle game has earned millions of regular users with its simple premise. Each day players attempt to solve a five-letter word within six attempts and use a color-coded grid system to help them work it out.

If a tile with the selected letter goes green, it means the one chosen is correct. If the tile turns yellow then it indicates that the letter is right but in the wrong place and a gray one means it is not in the word at all.

A photo of a woman playing Wordle. Today's Wordle puzzle could stump some players. Getty

New York-based software engineer and Wordle creator Josh Wardle previously told Newsweek why the game was structured in such a way.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The answer to today's puzzle will appear near the bottom of this article, so be careful if you are looking to solve it with as little help as possible.

'Wordle' #694, Clues for Sunday, May 14

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's answer.

Hint #2: There is only one vowel in the Wordle answer.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle is a noun.

Hint #4: You might think to use this item on a cold day.

Hint #5: It is an item of clothing.

'Wordle' #694, Answer for Sunday, May 14

The answer for Sunday's puzzle is "scarf." Hopefully, you were able to solve it either with or without Newsweek's help.

Wordle will return once again at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you are waiting, why not try the country-based game Worldle or other word puzzles like Typochondria.

What Does 'Scarf' Mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, scarf is "a broad band of cloth worn about the shoulders, around the neck, or over the head."

It can also be used as a verb such as scarfing "to wrap, cover, or adorn with or as if with a scarf."