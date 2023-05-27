U.S.

Wordle Today #707 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, May 27 Game

Wordle

Wordle has remarkably humble origins considering its viral popularity across the English-speaking world. The game was invented by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who simply wanted a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wordle was released to the public, after which it rapidly developed a loyal following with many players sharing their scores on social media each day. Such was its popularity that the New York Times purchased Wordle in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure fee.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice for Wordle players.

Wordle hints for 27 May 2023 puzzle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #707, Clues for Saturday, May 27

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You can eat it!

Hint #4: Associated with Japan.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #707, Answer for Saturday, May 27

The answer to today's Wordle is "Ramen."

That was a tough one! A relatively unusual word, with no repeated letters, though the two frequently used vowels certainly did help. Did you figure it out? If so, congratulations! But please don't be discouraged if not. This was a tough one, and Newsweek will be back on Sunday with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Ramen' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "ramen" as: "Quick-cooking egg noodles usually served in a broth with bits of meat and vegetables."

For example: "Do you like ramen? If so we could go downtown to a Japanese restaurant."

