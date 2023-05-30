'Wordle' #710, Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, May 30 Puzzle

Despite its relative ubiquity across the English-speaking world now, Wordle first came about less than two years ago, but quickly shot to prominence and spawned a whole new genre of brainteaser guessing games.

Invented by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, the online game came about as a way to entertain his partner during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple share a love of crossword puzzles and so he developed Wordle as a way for them to spend quality time together.

Wordle was first released to the public in October 2021, and rapidly exploded from 90 users on November 1 that year to 300,000 on January 2, 2022, according to figures by Statista. The New York Times then purchased the game in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure fee.

Like with any brainteaser, some players may be stuck on today's answer, but you're not alone: even the creator has said in an interview with Newsweek that he's not the best player, usually taking "at least four or five attempts" to guess right.

A user plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle, which is a spin off his name, is a five letter word guessing game that gives the user six tries to guess the word correctly and is changed daily. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

As such, Newsweek has supplied some helpful hints below to help users on their way to those five green squares. But be warned: the answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll with caution.

'Wordle' #710, Five Hints for Tuesday, May 30

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you guess today's Wordle solution.

Hint #1: There are repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains only one type of vowel.

Hint #3: There is a silent letter contained in the word.

Hint #4: There is a complete, four-letter word that fits into this five-letter Wordle.

Hint #5: It's something you do with your legs.

'Wordle' #710 Answer for Tuesday, May 30

The answer to today's Wordle is "KNEEL."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players around the world to try to solve.

But players who would like something to keep themselves busy while they wait can have a go at these similar word-based puzzles.

What Does 'Kneel' Mean?

The Cambridge English dictionary defines kneeling as "to go down into, or stay in, a position where one or both knees are on the ground."

It might be a familiar position to some, whether speaking to a small child, praying at a place of religious worship—or just looking for that hard-to-reach thing at the back of a kitchen cabinet.