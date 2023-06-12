'Wordle' #723 Clues, Hints and Answer for Monday, June 12 Game

Despite its mass popularity now, initially software engineer and creator Josh Wardle invented Wordle to create a game for him and his partner to enjoy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite this intent, Wordle quickly became a global sensation when it was released to the public in October 2021 and its popularity grew week on week in English speaking countries. It was eventually purchased by The New York Times in early 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek is hero to provide players with the latest guide to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, but what can often be a fun brainteaser can sometimes become a nightmarish challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips for playing Wordle after speaking to Newsweek in an interview.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he told Newsweek.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking.

"For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

'Wordle' #723, Tips for Monday, June 12

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "monte" as a starting word as it will reveal two yellow tiles, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter "w."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definition's for today's Wordle answer. Including: "Not according to the moral standard" and "not according to truth or face, incorrect."

'Wordle' #723, Answer for Monday, June 12

The answer for Monday's puzzle is "wrong."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.