'Wordle' Today #727, Clues, Hints and Answer for Friday, June 16

New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle first invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, simply because he wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, after being released to the general public in October 2021, Wordle quickly picked up a loyal following throughout the English-speaking world, with players sharing their scores on social media each day. Subsequently, in January 2022, Wordle was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's popularity reflects the longstanding human interest in language.

He commented: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Friday's "Wordle" puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #727, Clues for Friday, June 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #3: Used for holding things down.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "belt," "harness" and "leash."

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #727, Answer for Friday, June 16

The answer to today's Wordle is "strap."

Despite being a relatively common word, Friday's Wordle only contained one vowel, making it a real brainteaser, even for experienced players. Did you figure it out? If so congratulations, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Strap' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "strap" as "a narrow usually flat strip or thong of a flexible material and especially leather used for securing, holding together, or wrapping."

For example: "Do you have a strap to hold them down? Otherwise I'm worried some of the bags will fall out of the truck."