'Wordle' Today #728 Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, June 17 Game

Wordle owes its origins to the coronavirus lockdown, which motivated New York-based software developer Josh Wardle to design a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle became widely popular after being released to the public in October 2021, and the following January was purchased by the New York Times, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Each day, a new Wordle puzzle is released, and the player is tasked with figuring out the five-letter word in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color, and when all the letters are green you know you have the right answer.

Wordle hints for 17 June 2023 puzzle
This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on playing Wordle during an interview with Newsweek.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #728, Clues for Saturday, June 17

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: You may also put this on your salad.

Hint #3: Associated with horses.

Hint #4: Synonyms include "homestead" and "estate."

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #728, Answer for Saturday, June 17

The answer to today's Wordle is "ranch."

As a relatively common word, Saturday's Wordle may not have been the toughest puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a good challenge. Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time, and Newsweek will be back on Sunday with another round of hints and tips for the latest puzzle.

What Does 'Ranch' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "ranch" as "a large farm for raising horses, beef cattle, or sheep."

For example: "The guy I'm dating says his family has a ranch in Texas."

